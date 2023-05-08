‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ returns with exciting challenges and celebrity contestants

The 13th season of the popular Indian reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” has recently aired, and fans are excited to see the latest batch of contestants face their fears and challenges.

This season, the show is hosted by Bollywood actor Rohit Shetty and filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants include popular TV actors such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Bijlani, as well as singer Rahul Vaidya and Olympic medalist Vishal Aditya Singh.

The show features contestants competing in various physically and mentally challenging tasks, including stunts involving heights, water, and animals. The last contestant standing wins the coveted title of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and a cash prize.

This season’s premiere episode saw the contestants introduced and divided into two teams, with actor Divyanka Tripathi leading one team and singer Rahul Vaidya leading the other. The first task involved navigating a maze in the dark, with some contestants struggling with claustrophobia and others with a fear of the dark.

In subsequent episodes, the contestants have faced challenges such as jumping off a helicopter into the ocean, crawling through a tunnel filled with rats, and riding an ATV through an obstacle course.

The show has also featured some dramatic moments, with contestants breaking down in tears or getting into heated arguments with each other. However, the contestants have also shown support and camaraderie, with many cheering on their fellow competitors during challenges.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 13” has been a hit with audiences, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions and predictions for the show. The series continues to air on Indian television and promises to deliver more thrills and excitement for its viewers.