Katy Perry’s Princess Diana inspired fashion choices at Royal Event

Katy Perry recently attended the coronation weekend of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, alongside other guests such as Emma Thompson, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Lionel Richie.

While Katy Perry made headlines for her outfit choices and dazzling performance, she also faced ridicule on social media after a viral video showed her stumbling to find a seat during the coronation ceremony.

Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Perry’s fashion choices resembled those of the late Princess Diana. Several fans on social media pointed out that Katy Perry’s fashion choices for the coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey were quite similar to the late Princess Diana’s style.

Perry opted for a custom-made lilac short-sleeve jacket and a matching tailored skirt by Vivienne Westwood. She completed her look with a dramatic netted hat and pearl choker. This look was compared to Princess Diana’s two-piece lavender set designed by Gianni Versace for her anti-landmine speech in Washington D.C. in 1997.

For her performance at Windsor Castle, Katy Perry wore an eighteenth-century gold metallic dress by Vivienne Westwood. The singer looked stunning in an oversize skirt, plunging neckline, and sculpted bodice, which she accessorized with golden earrings. Perry’s performance dress was reminiscent of Princess Diana’s gold satin dress designed by Murray Arbeid.

Katy Perry was also spotted wearing a houndstooth outfit from the 2023 Priscavera collection, similar to the Alistair Blair jacket worn by Princess Diana during her visit to Munich in 1987.

Overall, Katy Perry’s fashion choices at the coronation weekend have drawn comparisons to Princess Diana’s iconic style, with many fans appreciating the tribute paid by Perry. While the singer faced some criticism for her stumbling incident, her standout performances and elegant outfits have cemented her place as one of the memorable guests at the royal event.