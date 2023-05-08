Pakistan to ditch US dollar to buy Russian oil: reports

The BRICS economic bloc is maintaining its push to reduce the use of the US dollar in international trade. In line with this effort, Pakistan is reportedly acquiring discounted Russian oil using the Chinese yuan.

As per local media, sources within the government have confirmed the use of this alternative currency for the international settlement.

The first shipment of more than 750,000 barrels is anticipated to arrive in June, with the Bank of China said to be facilitating the transaction.

Pakistan’s use of the yuan to purchase Russian oil is another significant development in the BRICS’ ongoing efforts to reduce the reliance on the US dollar for international trade.

It is unclear how much oil Pakistan is purchasing or the mode of payment, but reports suggest that the country has agreed to pay between $50 and $52 per barrel.

This discounted price is well below the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil.

The imposition of sanctions on Russia by the EU, G7, and their allies has resulted in a ban on seaborne oil exports from Russia, alongside the $60 price cap on Russian oil.

These sanctions were put in place in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its efforts to isolate the country from the West.

In light of the BRICS’ efforts to establish a training currency, the use of the Chinese yuan has taken center stage in this transaction.

The annual BRICS summit is set to commence soon, and discussions regarding the agreement are expected to take place during the event.