Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Legal action against false statements | SAMAA TV | 8 May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Legal action against false statements | SAMAA TV | 8 May 2023 May 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Legal action against false statements | SAMAA TV | 8 May 2023 Recommended Imran’s allegations ‘unacceptable’: ISPR Sri Lankan media rubbishes India’s claims about Asia Cup IHC orders security arrangements for Imran’s appearance on Tuesday Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away Massive raid in Karachi: Hundreds of thousands of US dollars seized FIA takes massive action at Islamabad airport for passengers screening