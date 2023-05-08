Sri Lankan media rubbishes India’s claims about Asia Cup

Indian media were proven wrong once again on Monday as Sri Lankan media and cricket board rubbished the news about Asia Cup getting shifted to Sri Lanka from Pakistan.

According to Sri Lankan media, the board of Sri Lankan cricket said that they did not know anything about becoming hosts of the event.

They said that the decision about the hosting of Asia Cup would be made in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

Earlier, India media had reported that Sri Lanka was chosen as the venue of Asia Cup because the event could not be held in UAE due to the hot weather.

Indian media had also reported that Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had agreed to play the event in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had indicated that they would boycott the event, if it would be held outside Pakistan.

Pakistan had suggested the hybrid model, in which Pakistan will host all other matches of Asia Cup but India would play at a neutral venue, but Indian media reported that broadcasters were not satisfied with it.