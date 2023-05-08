Naveed Shahzad opens up about living as a widow for 55 years

Naveed Shahzad, a renowned actor, writer, director and educationist, opens up about her life as a widow in an interview.

Having dedicated her life to her profession of teaching, Naveed is a highly educated woman with exceptional teaching skills, known for her roles in popular TV series like Ghulam Gardish, Pukaar, Dil Na Umeed Tau Nahi, and the film Punjab Nahi Jaungi. Naveed is also the mother of the late musician Farhad Humayun, who passed away at a young age.

In the interview, Naveed spoke candidly about her struggles as a young widow, having lost her husband just two years into their marriage when she was only 15 years old. “I spent 55 years wearing the medal of being a widow,” she said, explaining that this was a prestigious honor given to her by her ancestors, one that she had to carry throughout her life. “No one ever saw the inner self in me, no one ever thought that I could long for love and live a happy life. I knew that I could not live a life other than the stature which was given to me by my elders. I kept my honor intact and loved as a widow for 55 years.”

Naveed’s story is a powerful reminder of the challenges that many women face in patriarchal societies, where societal norms and traditions can restrict their freedom and limit their opportunities.

Despite the difficulties she has faced in her life, Naveed has remained resilient, dedicated to her work as a teacher and her family. Her story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the strength and perseverance it takes to overcome adversity and achieve success in the face of overwhelming obstacles.