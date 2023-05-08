Disney+ adapts Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series for TV

Disney+ is set to produce a television adaptation of the beloved Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, written by Rick Riordan.

Riordan pitched the idea to Disney in 2019, and the show was officially announced in 2020, much to the delight of fans. The series will be closely tied to the author himself, who will be involved in the production. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

In April 2022, it was revealed that Walker Scobell had been cast as Percy Jackson, the lead character in the Disney+ series. Scobell recently starred in the Netflix movie The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds. The casting for Percy’s two best friends has also been announced, with Aryan Simhadri playing Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries portraying Annabeth.

Jeffries previously worked on the 2022 movie Beast alongside Iyana Halley and Idris Elba, while Simhadri has starred in remakes of Cheaper by the Dozen and Adventures in Wonder Park.

Other cast members include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, the god of wine who is stuck running Camp Half-Blood, and Glynn Turman as Chiron, the centaur in charge of the camp. Virginia Kull will play the role of Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson, and Toby Stephens will play Poseidon, Percy’s father and the god of the sea.

Although Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already wrapped up filming, the show does not yet have a confirmed release date on Disney+. Rumors suggest that the series will premiere in early 2024, with the first season consisting of eight episodes, each with a runtime of 45-60 minutes. Fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated adaptation.

