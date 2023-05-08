IHC orders security arrangements for Imran’s appearance on Tuesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued directives to the Islamabad administration and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure adequate security arrangements for the scheduled appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a circular issued by the IHC Registrar’s Office, it was stated that the pre-arrest bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases would be heard at 2:30pm tomorrow in the courtroom No.1.

Special passes would be required for journalists and lawyers to gain entry, while court staff would be exempt from this requirement.

According to the circular, Imran Khan will be permitted to have 15 lawyers accompany him inside the courtroom.

Additionally, ten lawyers from the offices of the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Islamabad, along with 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA), will be allowed entry.

The hearing, presided over by a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will address the pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in relation to cases concerning rioting and the vandalization of public property at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.