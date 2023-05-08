Sonam Kapoor stuns in Bardot gown at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor, one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, made a stunning appearance in a white Bardot gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead at the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

The concert was part of King Charles III’s coronation celebrations and was attended by several big names. Sonam was introduced at the concert as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and began her speech with the traditional Indian greeting “namaste”.

Sharing several pictures of herself on Instagram in her beautiful white dress, Sonam wrote, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call [email protected] @emiliawickstead.”

During her spoken word performance, Sonam emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth and the oneness that binds the nation. Her piece served as a prelude to the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, which included choirs, solo artists, and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song “Higher Love” accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sonam’s family was overjoyed with her appearance and took to social media to express their pride and admiration. Her mother shared a video of Sonam on stage and wrote, “So proud! Such an honour!” to which Sonam responded with “love you” and heart emojis. Her cousin Arjun Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Panday also expressed their support by posting emojis on Sunita’s post.

The concert also featured several other celebrities who shared their little-known facts about the King in pre-recorded VTs to honor King Charles’ ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year. Some of the notable attendees were Tom Cruise, Pooh, Dynasty star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse.

Overall, Sonam’s elegant appearance and powerful words added to the grandeur of the Coronation Concert and celebrated the diverse and unified community of the Commonwealth.