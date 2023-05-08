PTI comes hard on ISPR’s statement against Imran Khan

Instead of resorting to a rather diplomatic tone, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has strongly reacted to the statement issued by the military’s media wing in light of former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations against a senior military officer.

PTI leaders took to their Twitter accounts soon after the press release was issued in which the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a warning against Imran Khan.

They defended the allegations leveled by the PTI chairman, asking the military to satisfy Imran Khan through transparent inquiry.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry conveyed his disappointment, stating that if Imran Khan believes any officer was involved in the assassination attempt on him, an independent and transparent investigation should be conducted to dispel any doubts.

However, he added, the denial to investigate the allegations and the release of such a press statement implies that the Pakistan Army considers itself above the law in the country.

He termed this behavior highly detrimental and destructive for the nation.

Another PTI leader Asad Umar said that the military should ‘support’ the legal course.

“Totally agree with ISPR that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations. Imran khan has tried to do that by filing an FIR and approaching the supreme court. The institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very positive step forward,” he wrote in his tweet.