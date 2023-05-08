Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy praises Gold House for championing API representation

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently took to Instagram to express her admiration for the work of nonprofit collective Gold House, which is dedicated to amplifying the cultural impact and social influence of the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community in the United States.

Chinoy highlighted the significance of championing API people and stories, emphasizing the importance of representation.

Chinoy specifically praised Gold House for their recognition of the cast and creators of the popular series Ms Marvel. Lead actor Iman Vellani, who portrays the iconic superhero Kamala Khan, was honored by being mentioned in Gold House’s prestigious A100 list. The A100 list acknowledges Asian Pacific leaders who have substantially impacted culture and society in the past year. Vellani was recognized with the “rising leader who will redefine canon for the Asian Pacific community” award.

“The work Gold House is doing is so important,” wrote Obaid-Chinoy. “It’s time to champion our people and stories! As we did when we came together to celebrate Sana, Iman & Asad!” The director also thanked Impact Founder and Investor, Bing Chen.

In addition to Vellani’s accomplishments, the producer of Ms Marvel, Sana Amanat, and Asad Ayaz, the Chief Brand Officer at The Walt Disney Company, were also acknowledged in Gold House’s A100 list. This recognition highlights their influential contributions to the entertainment industry and their dedication to promoting API representation.

Gold House was founded in 2018 with the mission to advance positive representation and inclusion of Asian and Pacific Islander communities across various sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, and business. Their initiatives aim to dismantle stereotypes, advocate for authentic storytelling, and foster API representation at all levels of society.

Gold House’s recognition of the Ms Marvel cast and creators underscores their commitment to highlighting the achievements of API individuals and their contributions to culture and society. With their continued efforts, Gold House plays a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and representative landscape for Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.