Uorfi Javed strikes back after backlash

Uorfi Javed, who gained fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, shared her reaction to being uninvited from an event in Mumbai at the last minute. According to Uorfi, she was invited to the event, accepted the invitation, cancelled her plans, and arranged her outfit.

However, moments before the event, she was informed by the team that she was no longer invited because she was not on Madhuri Dixit’s guest list.

Uorfi shared a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit’s image from a paparazzo’s Instagram account and tweeted about the incident on Sunday night. She expressed her disappointment and frustration at being uninvited from the event after making all the necessary preparations. In her tweet, she also commented on the reason given by the team for her removal from the guest list, calling it “weird.”

Uorfi then mentioned Kangana Ranaut in her next tweet, saying that she now understands why the actor behaves the way she does. Uorfi received support from her fans and followers, with many of them encouraging her to stay strong.

Uorfi rose to fame for her unconventional choice of outfits and has walked the ramp for several designers, including Arshi Singhal and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She recently attended an event where she interacted with veteran actor Zeenat Aman. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared pictures of Uorfi on their Instagram page, describing her as someone who cannot be ignored.

Uorfi’s experience of being uninvited from an event at the last minute is not uncommon in the entertainment industry, where guest lists are often subject to changes due to various reasons. However, Uorfi’s reaction to the incident has resonated with many who feel that being uninvited after making all the necessary preparations is unfair.