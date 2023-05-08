Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Naqvi’s assets under acrutiny by PAC

During a session on Monday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) issued a directive to relevant authorities to provide details regarding the assets of Supreme Court Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

This decision comes amidst an ongoing power struggle between the parliament and judiciary, following corruption allegations made against Justice Naqvi.

In response to the allegations, the National Assembly had requested the PAC to conduct a special audit of the judge’s accounts and sources of income.

Justice Naqvi has faced multiple references alleging misconduct and possessing assets beyond his means, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) accusing him of bias against their party.

At the PAC meeting, chaired by Noor Alam Khan, 13 out of 14 members voted in favor of summoning the asset details of the judge.

The only dissenting member was Senator Mohsin Aziz, affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The committee chairman emphasized the seriousness of the corruption allegations and his determination to address them, stating that he would not ignore the matter.

He vowed to take action against anyone involved in corruption, even if they were his own family members.

He also warned absent members of the meeting that summons would be issued to ensure their attendance. Additionally, he cautioned the chief secretaries of all provinces, threatening to issue warrants if they failed to appear at the next committee meeting.

The committee chairman instructed the Auditor General of Pakistan to investigate the categories of land owned by Justice Naqvi and submit a report.

He also requested authorities to provide the judge’s travel history. Furthermore, he directed the National Database and Registration Authority to furnish a list of the judge’s family members.

It is worth noting that the PML-N has been vocal in their criticism of the judge, and in March, his name was linked to leaked audio recordings allegedly involving him, former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, and others.

Multiple references have been filed against Justice Naqvi, accusing him of misconduct and violating the judicial code of conduct, the Constitution, and the law.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court after Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, has also urged the chief justice to convene a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council to address the allegations against Justice Naqvi.