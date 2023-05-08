India name Kishan for World Test final against Australia

Batsman Ishan Kishan was on Monday named in India’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia in place of the injured K.L. Rahul.

Rahul captains Lucknow Super Giants in the lucrative Indian Premier League but has been sidelined from the rest of the tournament with a right upper thigh injury.

The batsman, 31, will undergo surgery followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia,” it said.

A decision on Jaydev Unadkat, who hurt his left shoulder while training in the IPL, for the WTC final will be taken later, the statement added.

Kishan, 24, is uncapped in Test cricket, but has played 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is so far, and was also in the Test squad for the home series against Australia earlier this year.

He is the second wicketkeeper in India’s WTC squad behind K.S. Bharat, who made his Test debut against Australia in February in the absence of Rishabh Pant.