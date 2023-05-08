Enhanced group control on WhatsApp in latest updates

WhatsApp is working on an innovative feature called ‘admin review’ for Android devices, designed to enhance group moderation.

According to reports, group members will soon be able to report specific messages to the admin.

Admins will have the authority to delete reported messages if they deem them inappropriate or in violation of group rules.

The feature will be accessible through the group settings section, and reported messages will be visible only to admins in a dedicated section within the app.

Beta testers will soon have the opportunity to try out this new functionality in an upcoming app update.

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a ‘side-by-side’ feature for Android tablets.

This feature allows users to seamlessly switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats, offering greater control over the WhatsApp interface.

Users can easily enable or disable the side-by-side view through the settings menu.

The ‘admin review’ feature empowers admins to maintain group standards, while the ‘side-by-side’ mode enhances multitasking capabilities for Android tablet users.