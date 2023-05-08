Imran’s allegations ‘unacceptable’: ISPR

The Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has recently made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a senior serving military officer, causing significant concern among the military and intelligence communities.

This was said by a Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military’s media wing - in a press release issued on Monday.

It said that the unfortunate and deplorable trend of baseless accusations targeting military and intelligence agencies officials for political gain has persisted for the past year.

The military view as a deliberate strategy aimed at spreading insinuations and sensational propaganda, which is both regrettable and unacceptable.

In response to these false allegations, the concerned political leader is strongly urged to pursue legal avenues if they genuinely believe in the validity of their claims.

ISPR said that it is imperative to refrain from making unfounded accusations that undermine the credibility and integrity of the military institution.

The military institution, while expressing its deep concern over these unsubstantiated allegations, emphasizes that it reserves the right to take legal action against statements and propaganda that are patently false and driven by malicious intent.