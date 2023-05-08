Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas to star in “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam”

Two of Pakistan’s biggest stars, Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas, are set to appear together in a new romantic drama, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam.” The series is set in an older era and follows the love story of Salma and Akhtar, played by Saba and Imran, respectively.

The drama is directed by Saqib Khan, and the screenplay is written by Umera Ahmed and Sara Qayyum, with the main story derived from Hakeem Nayyar Wasty’s novel and written by Ayesha Mian.

Saba Qamar, who recently wrapped up the critically acclaimed short series “Sar e Raah,” is a well-known actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Her projects are often met with appreciation and love from the audience. Last year, she appeared in some hit films, and now, she is ready to take on a new challenge with “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam.”

Imran Abbas is also a mega-star in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He is set to appear in “Ahram e Junoon” on Geo, and now he will also be seen in “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” on Green Entertainment. Asad Siddiqui will also be playing a prominent role in the drama, along with Sidra Niazi.

The cast and crew are excited about the project, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the drama. With a star-studded cast, a talented director, and an exciting storyline, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” is sure to be a hit with audiences.

