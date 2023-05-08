Pakistan Women’s team coach Mark Coles to reach Pakistan on 19 May

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team’s coach Mark Coles will reach Pakistan on 19 May, as he will inspect the performances of female players in the domestic event before selecting players for next assignment.

Mark Coles had served as the coach of Pakistan Women’s team in the past as well and was appointed for his second stint last month.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, Mark Coles will also observe the performance of junior players in emerging players camp.

The domestic women’s tournament will start in Karachi next week, where some of the top players will be in action as well.

The first assignment of Mark Coles will be a home series against South Africa, as the tourist women are expected to arrive in August.

Pakistan are ranked at third position in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings whereas South Africa are on third position.

In T20I format, they is not much difference as South African women are on fifth whereas Pakistani women are on seventh place.