Leaked: Google Pixel tablet specs revealed!

In an accidental leak ahead of Google’s I/O 2023 event, details about the highly anticipated Google Pixel Tablet have surfaced.

Amazon Japan briefly listed the tablet, providing a glimpse into its specifications before promptly removing the listing.

According to the leak, the Pixel Tablet will feature a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, offering stunning visuals.

It will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 co-processor, with storage options of 128GB or 256GB and 8GB of RAM.

Connectivity will include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB support. The tablet is expected to retail for approximately $590.

While the leak didn’t mention cellular connectivity, fans can look forward to more information at the I/O event.

With the Pixel Tablet leak, excitement continues to build for Google’s upcoming product reveals.