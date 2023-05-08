Imran asks PM Shehbaz questions locked away in the vault
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has sought answers from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the premier accused him of maligning the country’s army and premier spy agency - ISI.
Imran took to his Twitter to seek answers which stem from the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last year.
The situation further exacerbated when PTI government in Punjab was unable to lodge a first information report (FIR) against the suspects, which included a serving army official.
Imran Khan seeks clarity regarding fundamental rights and the accountability of those responsible for alleged assassination attempts on his life.
In his inquiry, he questions whether, as a citizen, he possesses the right to nominate individuals whom he believes are responsible for the assassination attacks targeting him.
He expresses concern over the denial of his legal and constitutional right to register a FIR.
The former prime minister seeks an explanation from Shehbaz regarding why the ISI assumed control of the ICT Judicial Complex on the eve of his scheduled appearance.
Have I, a citizen, the right to nominate those I feel were responsible for assassination attacks on me? Why was I denied my legal & Constitutional right to register an FIR? Does SS tweet mean mly officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?
Who was so powerful as to sabotage Wazirabad JIT while PTI govt was in power in Punjab?
Can SS answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex evening before my appearance there on 18 March? Why were ISI personnel in CTD & lawyers camouflage? What was the motive, and what business did ISI have in the Complex?
When SS can truthfully answer these questions, all will point to one powerful man & his accomplices all being above the law. Then it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where Might is Right.