Imran asks PM Shehbaz questions locked away in the vault

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has sought answers from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the premier accused him of maligning the country’s army and premier spy agency - ISI.

Imran took to his Twitter to seek answers which stem from the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last year.

Read more: PM Shehbaz condemns Imran’s act of maligning army, spy agency

The situation further exacerbated when PTI government in Punjab was unable to lodge a first information report (FIR) against the suspects, which included a serving army official.

Imran Khan seeks clarity regarding fundamental rights and the accountability of those responsible for alleged assassination attempts on his life.

In his inquiry, he questions whether, as a citizen, he possesses the right to nominate individuals whom he believes are responsible for the assassination attacks targeting him.

He expresses concern over the denial of his legal and constitutional right to register a FIR.

The former prime minister seeks an explanation from Shehbaz regarding why the ISI assumed control of the ICT Judicial Complex on the eve of his scheduled appearance.