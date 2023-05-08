Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 8th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 8th May 2023 May 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 8th May 2023 Recommended SC directs AGP to submit record of parliamentary debate on reforms bill till tomorrow China, US see need to stabilise relations World Thalassemia Day being observed Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away Massive raid in Karachi: Hundreds of thousands of US dollars seized FIA takes massive action at Islamabad airport for passengers screening