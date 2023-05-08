Left in the lurch, even in death

On May 2, the Edhi Foundation offered collective funeral prayers for 13 unclaimed bodies, and buried them all in the Saggian graveyard.

These bodies were recovered from various parts of Lahore, and had been placed in the cold storage of Jinnah, Mayo and Services hospitals for want of identification.

As per details, three unclaimed bodies were recovered from Qila Gujjar Singh on April 13, and two on April 29. One body each was found in Shafiqabad, Bhati Gate, Mustafabad, Sherakot, Ichhra, Nawab Town, Wahdat Colony, Naseerabad and Manawan on March 31, March 8, April 10, March 6, April 27, April 26, March 28, April 14 and April 27, respectively.

One body was found by the Railways police on April 27.

The decision to bury them was taken owing to the increasing number of such unclaimed bodies and limited space in cold storage.

The three major hospitals of the provincial capital have the capacity to hold only 84 bodies; 46 at Mayo, Jinnah Hospital 25 and the cold storage at the General Hospital can house only eight bodies.

Edhi Foundation Lahore Zone in-charge Faisal Jarral told SAMAA Digital that they arranged collective funerals of unclaimed bodies at the request of the police authorities. The foundation provided coffin and transport facilities for the bodies.

“However, it is the responsibility of the police force of the respective area to arrange for space in the graveyard for their burial,” Jarral maintained.

The president of the Akbar Suffa Welfare Society (ASWS), a non-governmental organization, Malik Akbar, told SAMAA Digital that they buried unclaimed bodies in Lahore every week. Their organization has marked 16 kanal in the Saggian graveyard for the purpose, he added.

Akbar further said the NGO started burying unclaimed bodies last year, and now the police formally requested them to make arrangements for the purpose every week. Tuesday has been fixed for the purpose.

According to the ASWS president, they buried 13 unclaimed bodies last Tuesday. The Edhi Foundation provides coffin and transport, while their organization arranges space in graveyards.

Akbar claimed they have buried 163 bodies this year, adding that there is no graveyard in the provincial capital specifically for unclaimed bodies. He highlighted the need for a separate graveyard for this purpose as all others in the city are occupied.

SOPs for burial of unclaimed bodies

When the police finds an unclaimed body within their jurisdiction, they shift it to a hospital for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Upon completion of the medico-legal formalities, the body is transported to a morgue.

The police then takes fingerprint impressions of the body and sends them to the National Database Registration Authority for identification and the police record room to ascertain the criminal record of the deceased.

The police then issues an advertisement to locate the heirs of the individual, and finally declares it unclaimed if no one comes forward.