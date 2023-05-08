No one to be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: interim FM

Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has categorically stated that his country will not allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, the visiting dignitary rejected the propaganda regarding the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan as baseless.

“We facilitated the meeting between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. We want peace in Pakistan at every cost,” he commented.

Muttaqi also denied that Afghanistan had declared girls’ education un-Islamic and banned it.

“We fulfilled our responsibility regarding the TTP. We made both sides sit at the negotiating table to find a solution. We discussed the TTP with the current and previous Pakistani governments. The subject was discussed with the Pakistani authorities during the current visit also. The Afghan territory will not be allowed to be used against any country, including Pakistan,” he announced.

“Never said that girls’ education is un-Islamic or that we will ban it. Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to show flexibility to solve problems. Both countries have to move towards a bright future together. Joint investments will have to be made in rail, road, corridor projects,” he told the audience.

Recounting the achievements of the interim government, the Afghan minister claimed the whole world was recognizing Afghanistan. The dollar rate is 130 in their local currency.

“Our economy is also under pressure, like the rest of the world. Despite international sanctions, our imports and exports have reached $6.8 billion,” the interim minister said.