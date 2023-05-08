Passenger offloaded at Karachi Airport. But Why?

Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) team took action at Karachi International Airport and offloaded a passenger who was travelling on forged documents of another passenger.

The accused was trying to travel to Purina from Karachi.

FIA spokesman said, “Suspects were found during the checking of passenger’s travel documents.”

A passenger named Naveed Ahmed was trying to travel to Greece from flight number K-709. The real name of the accused is Rizwan Ali Awan, spokesperson of FIA

The airport authorities also seized travel documents in Naveed’s name from the accused’s possession.

