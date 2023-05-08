Dr Aafia Siddique's sister gets US five years multiple entry visa

Dr Afia Siddiqui’s sister, Fowzia Siddiqui got five-year multi entry of the United States and she will be travelling to the states later this month to meet her sister in the presence of her attorney.

A meeting has been fixed between both sisters for three days from 29 to 31 May in the American prison. Dr Fawzia will meet her sister in the presence of American lawyer, Clive Smith.

Dr Aafia is imprisoned for 86 years on alleged charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to note Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a ruling directing the authorities concerned to provide details of the case against Aafia Siddiqui to her legal counsel.

The MIT-trained neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by a US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan.

The court also ordered that all documents and information related to Dr. Siddiqui should be shared with her lawyer.

The American lawyer made it clear that this information will not be used for any other purpose.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaque Khan conducted a hearing of the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, who moved the court through his lawyer, Imran Shafiq Advocate, seeking to share of case details with her council in the United States, Clive Stafford Smith.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the purpose of sharing information with the attorney is to prepare the case for the court in the US, adding that Mr. Clive will assure that the information will not be used except in the Aafia Siddiqui case.

The court also directed authorities to take all possible steps to ensure Fowzia Siddiqui's security in the United States.

Earlier this year, Dr Faqzia Siddique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif