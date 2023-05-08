‘How can intel agencies control judges’ appointments?’ SC judge asks

Hearing the issue of appointment of judges by a parliamentary committee, a Supreme Court judge questioned how intelligence agencies can control the appointments.

The judge remarked that this will affect the independence of judiciary.

The Supreme Court is hearing the issue of appointment of judges through the parliamentary committee. It is proceeding on a petition over the non-appointment of Justice Tariq Afridi as an additional judge of the Peshawar High Court.

The petitioner maintained that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the appointment of Justice Tariq Afridi as the additional judge, but the parliamentary committee rejected the nomination over an intelligence report.

“How can intelligence agencies control the appointment of judges?” Justice Athar Minallah asked, observing that this will affect the independence of judiciary.

The parliamentary committee decided in light of the intelligence report rather than professional capacity, Justice Minullah observed.

The chief justice of Pakistan remarked that the court will review the legality of the matter.

“Can the parliamentary committee reject the recommendations of the Judicial Commission?” the CJP asked.

The Supreme Court then summoned the attorney general for Pakistan for assistance at the next hearing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for a month.