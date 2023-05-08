IMF puts up new demand for $1.1 billion loan revival programme

It seems like International Monitory Fund (IMF) demands would never end as the international lender has placed another demand before finalizing billion dollars loan programme revival.

Now, IMF demanded Pakistan to make foreign exchange reserves equivalent to two months of imports.

SAMAA TV reported amount of foreign exchange equivalent to two months’ imports is $11 billion to $12 billion dollars.

Ministry of Finance’s reaction

Finance Ministry said Pakistan has also fulfilled most of the conditions of the 9th Economic Review as government also imposed taxes of Rs170 billion for Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

This year Pakistan Democratic Movement led introduced mini-budget places taxes on masses in order to meet IMF demands and also increased gas and electricity prices ending the subsidies general public, along with the record petrol per litre increase.

Ministry of Finance said market based exchange rate policy was adopted breaking re dollar cap policy as per the IMD demand.

It is pertinent to note that policy rate reached an all-time high of 21 percent under pressure from the IMF.

The staff level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF has been delayed since February 9 this year.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blamed former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI government for deliberating ‘destroying’ the IMF deal.

Earlier, he said Dar said there was no need for imposing economic emergency in country and claimed PTI’s government left the fiscal deficit at 7.9 percent and the financial deficit was $19.3 billion.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accused Ishaq Dar for not handling the IMF as both sides have not reached any SLA.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said political instability needed for the economic stability. At times, when political forces are polarized in country, the economic fallout has reflected on almost every sector in the country including currency devaluation, record inflation and inflated POL prices.