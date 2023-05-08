PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in London, has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to immediately address the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Amir Muqam, who is also the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, apprised the prime minister of the concerns of the province’s people about the flour crisis, in a telephonic contact from Uzbekistan.

Taking immediate action, the PM also ordered an investigation into the flour crisis.

He said all the provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are equally important.

PM Sharif said the “problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are our problems”.