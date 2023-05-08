Gaming addiction: How to keep your children safe and healthy

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a significant change in the way we interact with the world, especially for youngsters.

With schools closed and outdoor activities limited, children have increasingly turned to online gaming as a source of entertainment and social interaction. While gaming can provide a fun and engaging experience, it also has the potential to become addictive and lead to negative impacts on children’s mental and physical health.

According to a recent study, the number of children who play video games for more than four hours a day has increased by over 50% during the pandemic. This rise in gaming addiction is a growing concern for parents, with numerous cases of suicide and violent behavior being reported globally.

Experts suggest that excessive gaming can lead to isolation, introversion, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders in children. It can also cause anti-social behavior, resulting in violence and self-harm. As a result, it is essential for parents to be aware of their children’s online activities and take steps to prevent gaming addiction.

One way to protect your children from the negative impacts of gaming addiction is to spend quality time with them and get involved in their social activities.

This will not only help you understand their gaming habits but also provide them with a sense of support and comfort. Additionally, parents should encourage physical activities, monitor their children’s online activities, and advise them not to add strangers to their friend list.

It is also important to check and verify the age ratings of online games before purchasing them. Parents can try playing online games with their children to better understand their activities and build a healthy relationship around gaming. To avoid addiction, it is recommended that children use their parents’ devices temporarily and not share sensitive information like passwords, bank data, pictures, location, etc., with strangers.

In conclusion, while gaming can provide an engaging and fun experience, parents must be cautious of its negative impacts on their children’s mental and physical health. By taking preventive measures and building a healthy relationship with their children around gaming, parents can help prevent gaming addiction and ensure their children’s safety online.