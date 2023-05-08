US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee, gains record high in interbank trading

The US Dollar on opening day of the business week gained 31 pasias against the Pakistani Rupee and 283.90.

The American currency has hated the advance of the local unit amid reports that IMF has put up a new demand for Pakistan’s economic wizards for loan revival programme of $1.1 billion for cash-starved economy.

Earlier, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that they were working with Pakistani authorities for conclusion of the pending ninth review under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), once the external financing was in place.

As per reports, if the ninth review does not accomplish within the next one or two weeks time period, then the program’s fate will be struck with failure.

The local unit has been struggling to bounce back against the American currency but almost all the market forces are signaling in negative amid IMD programme delay.