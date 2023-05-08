Judge threat case: Court seeks arguments, puts off hearing till tomorrow

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court sought arguments from Imran Khan’s lawyer in his review petition against the notice issued in the woman judge threat case, and adjourned proceedings till tomorrow.

Lawyer Naeem Panjotha appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on behalf of his client, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The lawyer sought adjournment of the hearing without proceedings till Friday, on the plea that counsel Salman Safdar was supposed to argue on the appeal, but he has to appear in the Lahore High Court today.

The judge asked if Salman Safdar is busy, why his application for pleading the case has been submitted.

“You filed the appeal, if you don’t present arguments, the case will be dismissed,” the judge remarked.

Naeem Panjotha said the appeal was filed by the PTI chief, and that they had no objection to the postponement.

The court sought arguments and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Protective bail

Meanwhile, the former prime minister submitted a petition for protective bail before the Lahore High Court in another case registered in Islamabad.

He pleaded that a case has been registered at the Margalla police station and there is a fear of arrest.