Man stages robbery to hide stepmother’s murder, arrested

A man has been arrested for killing his stepmother and staging a robbery to make it look like a random act of violence.

The accused, who was the stepson of the victim, was arrested by the police and the weapon used in the crime has also been seized.

The suspect gunned down his stepmother over being ‘complaining’ and staged the robbery to cover up his crime, and fled the scene.

The incident took place a few days ago in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala where a woman was reported killed by dacoits during a robbery.

The police were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the incident and launched an investigation.

With no evidence of robbery at the time of the incident, the stepson came under scrutiny, who eventually confessed to the crime.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that his stepmother used to complain to his father about him, which would lead to him being scolded or punished.

This enraged him, and in a fit of anger, he killed his stepmother.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are conducting further investigations.

Moreover, the accused has been remanded in custody and will be produced before the court soon.