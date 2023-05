Bangladesh-bound flight lands in Karachi as passenger dies midair

Oman Air made medial emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport a Bangledesh bound passenger expired during the flight.

The plane was en route to Chattogram city of Bangladesh from Mascut from Oman.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed the death of passenger Shill Joni.

After the emergency landing, the plane has not departed for Bangladesh carrying the body of the passenger.

