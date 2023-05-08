Raid at Elahi’s house: Anti-corruption dept submits reply to LHC

The anti-corruption department has submitted its response to the Lahore High Court in a case for declaring the raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence on Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore illegal.

Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of the former Punjab chief minister’s son, Rasikh Elahi, for declaring the raid of the anti-corruption department at their residence illegal.

The department filed a response in the court, while the petitioner’s counsel sought time to submit their reply.

The court accepted the request of Rasikh Elahi’s lawyer.

Rasikh had challenged the police and anti-corruption’s operation before the Lahore High Court. The Punjab government, anti-corruption department, and police have been made parties in the petition.

The petition contended that Parvez Elahi’s protective bail was approved by the Lahore High Court, but despite that the operation was carried, and the family harassed.

On May 2, the LHC rejected the plea for orders against arresting former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying until a report is submitted, it cannot issue such a directive.

The court was hearing a petition of PTI President Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh against the police and anti-corruption raid on their residence.