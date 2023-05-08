Watch Live
LHC rejects petition to restore Punjab Assembly, slaps fine on petitioner

Justice Shahid Kareem terms petition as inadmissible
Arshad Ali | Samaa Web Desk May 08, 2023
<p>Lahore High court. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Lahore High court. PHOTO/FILE

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected the petition filed for restoration of Punjab Assembly and slapped a fine of rupees one million on the petitioner.

Justice Shahid Kareem dismissed the application and termed as inadmissible grounds. Punjab CM dissolved the assembly without any reason.

Justice Shahid asked who filed the petition, on which lawyer, said petitioner is from Faisalabad and a political activist.

“What kind of application is this and it just wasted the court’s time,” Justice Shahid remarked.

The petition prayed court to restore the Punjab Assembly.

