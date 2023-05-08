SC to resume hearing pleas against bill aimed at curtailing CJP’s powers

An eight-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing petitions challenging a legislation Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, meant to clip CJP powers on taking suo motu action and constitute benches.

According to the roster issued on Saturday, the eight-member bench will comprise CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the case at 12:30 pm.

Centre asks again to form full court bench

Meanwhile, the federal government again filed a plea in the apex court to form a full court bench to hear all the petitions against the bill as SC turned down centre’s plea in the last hearing.

In the plea, the government argued the court’s decision to suspend the law suggests that it viewed the proposed legislation as a significant threat to the independence of the judiciary.

While the government maintains complete trust in every judge of the Supreme Court, it does not wish for any particular judge to hear the petition. Due to the crucial nature of the matter at hand, the government is requesting that the petitions against the law be heard by all judges of the Supreme Court.

‘Political matters polluted top court’s environment’

In last hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, emphasized the interim nature of the previous court order concerning the independence of the judiciary.

He remarked that democracy and a free judiciary and Centre were important components of the Constitution and that the current case concerned the independence of the judiciary, a fundamental feature of the Constitution.

The top judge expressed his expectation for serious arguments from the parties in the case and stated that the large bench would have to provide excellent assistance due to the law in question being the first of its kind in Pakistan and concerning the third pillar of the state.

The Pakistan Bar Council’s (PBC) lawyer argued that the council had always fought for the rule of law and the judiciary. He suggested that it would be appropriate for a full court to be constituted to hear the case, with no objections to a bench consisting of the seven senior-most judges.

Justice Bandial stated that a judge cannot be prevented from working until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) gives its opinion, and cited the same decision made during the proceedings against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

CJP also acknowledged that complaints against judges were commonplace, including against himself, and pointed out that political matters had “polluted” the environment of the top court.

The lawyer also pointed out that several references had been filed against one of the members of the current Supreme Court (SC) bench and called for Justice Naqvi to be excluded from the bench, although the request was rejected.

In response, the court requested detailed answers from all parties in the case on May 8. The court also sought the parliamentary record of the law as well as the arguments presented in the relevant standing committee.

The bill

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, aimed at limiting the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice, has faced obstacles in its journey to becoming law.

While initially passed by both houses of parliament, the bill was sent back by the president for being beyond parliament’s competence. Later, it was adopted by a joint session of parliament, albeit with some amendments.

However, a recent ruling by an eight-member apex court bench has put the law’s implementation on hold, stating that it shall not take effect in any manner. The ruling came during a hearing of three petitions challenging the bill. It remains to be seen whether the bill will eventually become law or not.

The petitions The three petitions were filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by Advocate Muhammad Shafay Mu­nir, Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and others.

The petitioners argue that the bill is an act tainted with mala fide and urge the court to strike it down after declaring it to be without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The federal government, law secretaries, as well as principal secretaries to the premier and president have been named as respondents in the case. The petitioners have requested the court to suspend the bill during the pendency of the petition, with a directive for President Alvi not to assent to the bill so that it could not become an act of parliament.

According to the petitions, the federal government cannot frame any law that seeks to interfere or regulate the functioning of the apex court or the powers exercised by it or its judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), under the Constitution. The petitions contend that the impugned bill is ultra vires and an unconstitutional measure, in sheer violation of the constitutional mandate.

The petitions emphasize that the independence of the judiciary and of each of the judges, including the CJP, is declared as an aim enunciated in the preamble to the Constitution and is a substantive part of the Constitution. It is argued that the SC, led by the CJP with its judges, must be independent of all executive or legislative transgressions to perform their constitutional obligations in providing justice to the people of Pakistan.

The petitions further argue that it is unimaginable that the office of CJP, with respect to constitutional powers, could be allowed to be regulated by the parliament. The independence of the judicial organ of the state, the judges, and the CJP must not be compromised, as provided in the Constitution.

Overall, the petitions seek to protect the independence and functioning of the judiciary in Pakistan, arguing that any attempt to regulate or interfere with its powers and functions is a violation of the Constitution and the fundamental principles of justice.