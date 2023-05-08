LHC set to take up today Imran’s plea to halt action in 121 cases

The Lahore High Court is set to hear today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking a halt in implementation on the 121 cases registered against him.

The court has summoned the investigation report.

The former prime minister is expected to appear before the five-member bench that is scheduled to take up the petition.

To provide security to Imran Khan, the security detail has started gathering at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. An ambulance and an Elite Force vehicle has also reached the residence.

The court has ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will conduct the proceedings.

PTI chief Imran Khan has filed a petition to stop proceedings in the 121 cases, and has also filed a separate plea to consolidate all the cases registered in Punjab.

Previously, the former premier had filed two separate petitions before the high court, requesting for the consolidation of all 121 cases as well as grant of security.

“Imran Khan is a former prime minister and has serious security concerns,” the petition stated. It added that baseless and political cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.