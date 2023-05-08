LHC seeks detailed report from Punjab govt on all cases filed against Imran

The Lahore High Court has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government by May 10, on all the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing Imran Khan’s petition seeking a halt in implementation on the 121 cases registered against him. It adjourned further hearing till May 12.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition. It had summoned the investigation report from the police.

The court has also asked for a report on how many cases was Imran Khan booked in.

The details of cases in which the PTI chief was wanted by the police should also be provided to the court, the LHC ordered.

“If Imran Khan is innocent, the police should discharge him from the case,” Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked, adding if the former premier was guilty he should be challaned.

The court then adjourned the hearing on Imran Khan’s petitions till May 12

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer said they cooperated with the JIT on court orders and gave access to the PTI chief’s residence.

The JIT investigated Imran Khan in various cases, the lawyer added.

“Has the JIT submitted the report to the court,” Justice Najafi asked, to which the lawyer said they had yet to receive the report.

“It seems you have not taken our order seriously,” the judge observed.

The public prosecutor said the court order will be complied with.

To a question on the number of cases registered against the former prime minister, the Punjab government’s lawyer said five or six cases were registered, while the rest may be in Islamabad.

“Two days ago, the police involved Imran Khan in two cases,” the PTI chief’s lawyer told the court.

The former prime minister was expected to appear before the five-member bench.

Earlier in the day, a security detail had started gathering at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore. An ambulance and an Elite Force vehicle had also reached there.

Also Read: Imran Khan moves LHC for security, consolidation of all 121 cases

The court had ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation.

PTI chief Imran Khan filed a petition to stop proceedings in the 121 cases, and has also filed a separate plea to consolidate all the cases registered in Punjab.

Also Read: LHC fixes Imran’s plea against 121 cases for hearing on May 8

Previously, the former premier had filed two separate petitions before the high court, requesting for the consolidation of all 121 cases as well as grant of security.

“Imran Khan is a former prime minister and has serious security concerns,” the petition stated. It added that baseless and political cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.