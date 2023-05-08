Weather office issues travel alert for AJK after hailstorm

Weather office Monday issued a travel advisory for tourists and asked them to avoid going travelling to upper areas after hailstorm lashed Muzzafarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The weather office predicted that rains would continue for another day. In Muzzafarabad hailstorm damaged orchards and fields.

It is pertinent to note that snowfall in Neelum Valley dropped mercury.

The weather office forecasted dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Earlier, Chitral city—located at the foothold of Hindukush mountain range—received rare snowfall in May and blanketed mountain tops.

Reportedly Upper and Lower Chitral areas receive snowfall and snowfall dropped the mercury considerably and forced people to wear ‘warm clothes’.

Swat valley and Lower Dir also received hailstorm and damaged the crops. The hailstorm put challenging situation for vehicular traffic.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

