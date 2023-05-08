Peru: 27 killed in Arequipa gold mine fire

At least 27 workers have been killed in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, authorities said.

The incident is the single deadliest mining accident since 2000, making it the country’s deadliest mining disaster in decades.

There were no reports of survivors, nor confirmation about how many workers were in the mine at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, most of the miners died of asphyxiation and burns.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased to a medical facility.

Rescue officials were trying to secure the mine before removing the victims’ bodies.

The mine was being operated by small-scale mining firm Yanaquihua, a legal enterprise. The company was operating mines in Peru for 23 years.

In 2020, four workers died after a mine in Arequipa collapsed.

The incident is one of the worst mining accidents in recent years in Peru, which is the largest gold producer in Latin America.

Peru is also world’s second-largest producer of silver, copper and zinc.