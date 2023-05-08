Making efforts to pull country out of crises: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif has asked to take strict measures to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan.

The PM was speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV in London.

He said the government took over when Pakistan was in trouble, and now they were making utmost efforts to pull it out of its crises.

PM Sharif said his visit to the UK was successful, and he also held an important meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who directed to take strict measures for solving people’s problems.

The prime minister said Pakistani parliament was the supreme institution, and the struggle to maintain that supremacy will continue.

All the parties forming the coalition government were concerned about solving the country’s problems, adding they will try to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The PM further said his meeting with King Charles III of Britain went well, and the monarch expressed good wishes for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif said difficult decisions had to be taken to improve the economic situation of the country.