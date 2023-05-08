PPP emerges victorious in Karachi LG by-polls

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the local government by-polls in Karachi, winning seven out of the eleven union committees (UCs) seats while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) managed to bag four.

As per unofficial results, the newly-elected chairman of UC-2 Korangi, Israr Ahmed, secured 2,647 votes and became the winner, leaving the JI candidate behind with 1,804 votes. In UC-2 Lyari Town, Abdul Qadir of the PPP managed to win by securing 3,243 votes, showcasing the party’s hold in the area.

Arshad Khan, a PPP candidate, emerged victorious from UC-8 District West by securing 2,664 votes, defeating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sahir Hussain, who managed to get 1,380 votes.

In UC-6 North Nazimabad seat from District Central, Faisal Naseem of JI emerged as the winner with 4,055 votes, while Abid Shah of PPP secured 1,169 votes, coming in second.

Muhammad Ayub of JI was elected as the chairman of UC-8 Landhi Town, obtaining 1,695 votes, whereas Asim Khan of PTI remained in second place with 826 votes.

The JI candidate emerged victorious from UC-3 Korangi, with 3,412 votes, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate remained second after securing 2,544 votes.

Muhammad Arif of PPP won the UC-2 Keamari seat by grabbing 3,009 votes, while Irshad Ahmed of PTI came in second, securing 1,086 votes.

Noor Islam of JI won the UC-2 District West seat by securing 4,778 votes, while Muhammad Aleem of PPP managed to get 3,571 votes, remaining in second place.

Muhammad Amir of the PPP secured the UC-4 District Central New Karachi seat, obtaining 2,244 votes, while Usman Ullah of JI came in second with 1,813 votes.

Shahzeb Murtaza of PPP emerged as the winner from UC-13 District Central New Karachi after securing 5,779 votes, while Rafey Hussain of JI remained in second place with 1,156 votes. The by-polls results indicate the PPP’s increasing popularity in the area, while the JI has managed to maintain its presence as well.