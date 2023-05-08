Watch Live
Pakistan go down to third position in ODI Ranking

Pakistan had to whitewash New Zealand to remain top ranked team
Samaa Web Desk May 08, 2023
<p>Pakistan Cricket Team stayed on top of ranking for only two days. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team went down two places in the ICC ODI Rankings after losing the fifth match against New Zealand.

Pakistan had to win the series 5-0 to keep their top spot, as they had reached the No.1 position for the first time after winning the fourth match.

Australia are on the top position now with 113 points whereas India are also close to 113, but Pakistan is down to 112 now.

England are also near Pakistan with 111 whereas New Zealand have rating of 108 after winning the fifth ODI.

pakistan vs New Zealand

pakistan cricket

odi cricket

icc ranking

