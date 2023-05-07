PM Shehbaz condemns Imran’s act of maligning army, spy agency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains was highly condemnable.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Imran’s leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Scotland will hold a conference to attract investment in the fields of trade, education, technical training and renewable sources of energy.

After meeting with First Minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf, he told media that he had constructive talks with the First Minister who was a young man infused with passion and energy.

He said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Britain and Scotland.

He said Scotland had expertise in the areas of solar, wind and hydro energy and Pakistan would like to take benefit from it.

The prime minister mentioned that 80,000 strong Pakistani diaspora was playing an important part in the economy of Scotland and their contribution will further strengthen ties between the two nations.

He said people of Pakistan emerged successful when National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gave him a clean chit after two years of investigation in different countries including Dubai and Switzerland in a false case instigated by Imran Niazi.

Imran Niazi wasted Pakistan’s money, time and energy and used all tactics to malign Pakistan by initiating false cases against his opponents, he said adding lies of Imran were being exposed as he was a liar and cheat.

Later in a tweet, the prime minister said they both shared the enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland in various fields, particularly education.