Unmasking scammers: International number scam spreading through WhatsApp!

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has become a breeding ground for spam and scams. The latest menace involves receiving calls from international numbers, leaving users puzzled and concerned.

These audio and video calls are increasingly originating from countries like Malaysia, Kenya, and Vietnam, as indicated by the ISD codes displayed.

Scammers exploit WhatsApp’s Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network, enabling them to make international calls without incurring extra charges.

Their intentions behind these calls remain unclear, but many attempts involve extracting personal information to gain access to users’ accounts and steal their money.

It’s crucial to exercise caution and refrain from revealing any confidential information during such calls.

Furthermore, receiving a call from an international number doesn’t necessarily mean it originates from that country, as agencies now sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls, even if they are local.

With the evolving sophistication of WhatsApp scams, users must remain vigilant when answering calls from unknown numbers, whether domestic or international.

Stay informed, be wary, and protect yourself from these devious tactics, ensuring your digital safety.