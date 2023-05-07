‘Cheekh’ star joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

In a surprising move, popular Pakistani actor Azekah Daniel has announced that she is joining the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The actor, known for her roles in hit dramas such as “Cheekh” and “Mere Pass Tum Ho,” revealed her decision on social media, stating that she was inspired by the vision and leadership of Imran Khan.

The decision to enter politics is a significant departure from Azekah Daniel’s acting career, which has spanned several years and garnered her a considerable following. However, the actor has always been vocal about her interest in social issues and her desire to make a positive impact on society. Joining PTI is a way for her to channel her passion and energy towards a greater cause.

In her announcement, Azekah Daniel expressed her admiration for Imran Khan’s efforts to create a more just and equitable Pakistan. She cited his initiatives to tackle corruption, empower women, and improve the country’s education system as reasons for her decision to join PTI.

The actor also acknowledged that her decision to enter politics might be met with skepticism and criticism. However, she stated that she was ready to work hard and learn from her colleagues in PTI to make a meaningful contribution to the party’s mission.

Azekah Daniel’s decision to join PTI is likely to create a buzz in both political and entertainment circles. Her popularity and credibility as an actor may attract a younger demographic to PTI, while her passion for social causes may resonate with those who are looking for a more active role in shaping the country’s future. Overall, her decision to enter politics highlights the increasing influence of celebrities in Pakistani politics and their ability to make a difference in the public sphere.