Khloe Kardashian praises Meghan Trainor’s new book on motherhood

Khloe Kardashian has recently praised singer Meghan Trainor’s new book titled “Dear Future Mama” on her Instagram story. The book, which was published on April 25, 2023, is a guide to pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood. It has already received excellent reviews on Amazon.

Khloe Kardashian, who is a mother of two children with ex Tristan Thompson, shared a photo of the book on her Instagram story with the caption, “OMG, Meghan Trainor. I needed this YEARS ago lol. I can’t wait to read!” Meghan Trainor reposted the story with a caption, “AHHHH LOVE YOU.”

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Trainor, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has a son named Riley.

While Khloe Kardashian has remained tight-lipped about her baby boy’s name, it will be revealed on the Hulu show “The Kardashians Season 3.” The reality star has admitted that she wants to name her son starting with the letter “T,” just like her five-year-old daughter True. According to sources, Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner has also been nudging her to name her son Robert after Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian and brother Rob.

Khloe Kardashian is known for her active presence on social media and often endorses products and books on her accounts. She is also a successful entrepreneur and has her own clothing line and makeup brand. Meghan Trainor, on the other hand, is a Grammy-winning singer known for hits like “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin’.”

View this post on Instagram

With Khloe’s endorsement, Meghan Trainor’s new book is likely to gain even more popularity among first-time moms and expectant mothers.