Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol announces engagement to girlfriend Drisha Roy

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Roy in a private ceremony. The engagement ceremony took place at their residence in Mumbai and was attended by family members and close friends.

The news of Karan’s engagement was announced by his father, Sunny Deol, on social media. He shared a picture of the couple and wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha on your engagement. Love you both.”

Karan made his acting debut in 2019 with the film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, which was directed by his father. The film, which also marked the debut of actress Sahher Bambba, received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Drisha, on the other hand, is a professional interior designer and hails from a non-filmy background. The couple has been dating for a while and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The engagement ceremony was a private affair and was attended by only a few family members and friends due to the ongoing pandemic. Pictures from the ceremony have been shared on social media, and the couple looked stunning in traditional attire.

Sunny Deol has always been a doting father to Karan and has been supportive of his son’s career choices. Karan’s engagement to Drisha has come as a pleasant surprise to his fans and well-wishers.

The couple is yet to announce their wedding date, and it remains to be seen if the wedding will be a grand affair or a low-key ceremony due to the pandemic restrictions. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly waiting for Karan and Drisha’s wedding announcement.