Writers Guild of America strike delays ‘Stranger Things’ final season shoot

The highly anticipated final season of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” has hit a roadblock as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has gone on strike. The strike began on May 2, 2023, and has caused production on the show to be delayed indefinitely.

Sources close to the production team revealed that the script for the final season was incomplete before the strike began. The WGA strike has caused further delays in the script-writing process, and the production team is now scrambling to find a solution to continue filming.

The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, have released a statement expressing their disappointment in the delay, saying, “We are devastated that the WGA strike has caused a delay in the production of the final season of ‘Stranger Things.’ We were excited to bring this story to a close and give our fans the ending they deserve. We are working tirelessly to find a solution and get back to work as soon as possible.”

The WGA strike comes after the union failed to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) regarding increased payments to writers for streaming content. The WGA is demanding better pay and better working conditions for its members, who have seen their compensation decrease in recent years as streaming platforms like Netflix have become more dominant.

The strike is affecting many other television shows and films in production, with some projects being put on hold indefinitely. Fans of “Stranger Things” are expressing their disappointment on social media, with many hoping that the strike will be resolved soon so that filming can resume and the final season can be released as planned.

Until the strike is resolved, it remains uncertain when production on “Stranger Things” will resume, and when the final season will be released on Netflix.