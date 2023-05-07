Tony Kakkar drops first look poster of new song ‘Senorita’

Tony Kakkar, the popular Indian singer and composer, has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming song “Senorita”. The singer took to his social media handles to share the poster, which features a stunning image of a red car on a dark background with the song title and his name written in bold letters.

The poster has created a lot of buzz among the fans of the singer, who are eagerly waiting for the release of the song. Many of them have commented on the post, expressing their excitement and anticipation for the new track.

“Senorita” is a romantic song with a catchy melody and a beautiful blend of Hindi and Spanish lyrics. The song is composed and written by Tony Kakkar himself, who is known for his hit tracks like “Dheeme Dheeme”, “Coca Cola”, and “Tera Suit”.

The song features the talented singer’s mesmerizing vocals, which are sure to capture the hearts of his fans once again. The music video for “Senorita” is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, who have previously worked with Tony Kakkar on his hit tracks.

The song is set to release on May 12, 2023, and the singer has promised to deliver a treat for his fans with this new track. “Senorita” is expected to be a chartbuster and a new addition to Tony Kakkar’s list of successful tracks.

Tony Kakkar has been in the music industry for several years now and has made a name for himself with his unique style and soulful voice. He has collaborated with many renowned artists in the industry and has created some of the most popular songs in recent times.

Fans of the singer are eagerly waiting for the release of “Senorita” and can’t wait to see what he has in store for them with this new track.